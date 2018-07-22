Osun 2018: Pastor wins Accord Party governorship ticket

Accord Party
Accord Party symbol used to illustrate the story

Ahead of the September 22 Osun governorship election, Olapade Okunola, a pastor at Redeemed Christian Church of God, has been declared winner of Accord Party primary election.

Dokun Babarinde, who is the returning officer, while announcing the results on Sunday in Osogbo , said Mr Okunola polled 141 votes to defeat his closet rival, Babatunde Loye, who polled 58 votes.

Mr Babarinde, who is also the South-West Vice Chairman of the party said another aspirant, Bunmi Ibiloye, polled 12 votes.

He said that 215 delegates were accredited, while 211 delegates voted and four others abstained.

Mr Babarinde urged the winner to be magnanimous in victory.

In his acceptance speech. Mr Okunola appealed to his co-contestants to support him in winning the election.

Also speaking, Segun Fanibe, the Accord party State chairman, congratulated the winner, saying all three contestants are qualified to govern the state.

Mr Fanibe implored those who are yet to get their permanent voter cards to get it and cast their votes for the party.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.