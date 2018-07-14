Ekiti Poll: PDP warns INEC against alteration of results

Voters in Ekiti queuing up to vote

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to accept or announce any result that does not reflect the true votes cast at polling centers, as such would be a direct call for crisis.

The party in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday, said the public is already aware of the plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to “smuggle in altered results at the collation level, which are at variance with already known results from the polling units”.

PDP said the people of Ekiti State already know the results that have been declared at the polling centers and as such know where the tide is flowing at every level of the Ekiti electioneering process.

The PDP has, however, noted “how some compromised INEC officials are allowing the hirelings of the APC to attack and chase away our party’s agents at the collation centers, particularly in our electoral areas of stronghold.”

“PDP, in very strong terms, therefore cautions INEC to be guided and ensure that it is not pushed by the APC or any interest, for that matter, to subvert the will of the people as that would be a recipe for crisis,” the statement said.

