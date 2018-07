Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in polling unit 001, Afao in Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The polling unit situated at St. David Primary School is the unit of outgoing governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Sorting of votes started at 2 p.m. and this was followed shortly by counting.

At the end of the exercise, the PDP polled 304 votes while APC had 106.

See total results below:

AD – 1

ADP – 1

PDC – 1

Pandel — 1

APC – 106

PDP — 304

Void — 29