EkitiDecides2018: Isolated cases of ballot box snatching reported

There have been at least two cases of ballot box snatching witnessed by PREMIUM TIMES observers in the Ekiti State election.

One of the cases was successful with no suspect arrested, while in the other case, security operatives stopped the thugs from snatching the box.

Yet to be identified persons snatched the ballot box at Polling Unit 12, Ward 6 of Efon Alaye Local Government area.

An eye witness, who asked not to be named for security reasons, told PREMIUM TIMES that the ballot box was snatched while electorates gathered.

This caused panic with many running away to their homes, the source said at the deserted polling unit.

The thugs reportedly arrived the poling unit at about 12: 17 p.m. They took the ballot box with the paper stamp and other electoral materials, the witness told PREMIUM TIMES. The INEC officials at the unit also took to their heels, the eyewitness said.

At Ward 3, Unit 4 of Ikole Local Govenrment Area, an attempt was made by three men identified as Sunday Owoeye, Segun Oni and Adewunmi (a.k.a. Pepper) – to snatch the ballot box at the polling unit. Mr Owoeye was eventually arrested and taken away in a vehicle belonging to the civil defence.

Mr Owoeye was, however, released shortly after his arrival at the NSCDC office, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The Ekiti State commandant of NSCDC, Solomon Iyamu, told PREMIUM TIMES he would investigate the matter.