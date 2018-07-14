EkitiDecides2018: Large turnout of elderly voters

Related News

Many elderly people on Saturday came out to vote in the governorship election in Ekiti State.

PREMIUM TIMES noticed in many polling units visited that many elderly people of both sexes were assisted to the units by their relatives.

In some of the polling booths, some of the elderly people were seated on chairs waiting eagerly to be accredited before voting.

At polling unit 005, St Anne School, Isasa, the elderly female voters pleaded with the INEC officials to allow them vote early as the traditional ruler of the town performs a yearly rite today and they have to attend.

However, argument erupted at Usi ward; Ido/Osi LG as INEC officials allowed dependents to assist the elderly vote. This led to a mild protest which was resolved with the presiding officers providing such assistance henceforth.

At Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area, aged women were sitting on chairs waiting to cast their votes.

In Emure, the presiding officer, Daniel Cecilia, said some elderly persons had sight problems and and so relatives were allowed to assist them.

“INEC did not provide magnifiers and no braille,” the official said.

A similar challenge was experienced at PU 14, Ward 9 of Aramoko.