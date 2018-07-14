We also shared money, PDP agent speaks at unit where APC distributed N5,000

Related News

An agent of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at Polling Unit 012, Igbemo Ward of Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area has reacted to financial inducement by an agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the unit.

Adetunji Ojo, one of the two PDP party agents at the polling unit, admitted his party also paid potential voters.

He said the APC out-muscled his party financially and there is nothing he can do about it.

PREMIUM TIMES posted video evidence of financial inducement at the polling until.

An APC party agent, Bello Dauda, was caught on video sharing N5,000 to voters.

Mr Ojo earlier challenged Mr Dauda for openly campaigning for APC.

Confronted with questions on inducement, he said the APC were able to come out top in the vote-for-money game because they offer more than his party.

“There is nothing we can do,” he said “We have left them with their destiny. That they (APC) win this PU does not mean they will the election

“Because PDP’s tip is 3000, and it was shared yesterday; while APC’s is 5000 that is why you see what is happening.

He said some of those who collected money from APC voted for PDP.

“I didn’t vote for APC. I’ll be mad to do so. I’m the second party agent. That’s the first party agent,” he said pointing to another agency who declined to speak.

“In fact, some of those who collected APC money voted PDP so it is not an issue. It is a matter of who is smart.”

The APC and the PDP are the two major contenders in the governorship election.