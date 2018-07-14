Ekiti: PDP candidate, Eleka unable to vote

Related News

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election in Ekiti State, Olusola Kolapo-Eleka has expressed his displeasure over the failure of INEC card reader to recognize his voter card.

Mr. Eleka told journalists at his Polling Unit 007, Ofomofuru Hall, Ward 2, Okokuru in Ikere-Ekiti, said he was the only person affected in the unit.

He had arrived there the polling unit to vote but the card reader failed to recognize his card.

“This is a situation where I as a gubernatorial candidate of the PDP cannot cast my vote because the card reader could not recognize my PVC,” the PDP candidate said.

“Interestingly, it appears that I am the only one that is affected after so many people have been accredited and cast their votes.”

Mr Eleka, who is also the deputy governor of the state, added that his card had no issues and as such wondered why he would be disenfranchised.

“They were asking whether the card is bent or defaced but everybody can see that my card is straight.

“Whatever must have happened, I do not know”

“The REC should be able to come out with a solution to this.”

Pic 3. PDP Candidate for the July 14th Ekiti State Governorship Election, Prof. Olusola Eleka addressing Newsmen after his accreditation at Ward 2 Unit 7, Okeruku, Ikere Ekiti on Saturday. 03769/14/7/2018/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN PDP Candidate for the July 14th Ekiti State Governorship Election, Prof. Olusola Eleka (L) waiting to be accredited at Ward 2 Unit 7, Okeruku, Ikere Ekiti during the Governorship Election in Ekiti on Saturday (14/7/18). 03768/14/7/2018/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN

The Ekiti governorship election is ongoing in the 16 local governments of the state.