Ekiti Decides: Fayemi votes, speaks on election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kayode Fayemi, arrived his polling unit in his hometown in Isan-Ekiti, some minutes to 11 a.m.

Mr Fayemi, who was led through a dense crowd to the polling unit, cast his votes and had a brief discussion with journalists.

He said it was too early to give any description of the general conduct of the election.

“I think it is too early now to say how the election is going. I would like you to give me some time to assess the entire process and let you know what I think about the elections,” said Mr Fayemi.

While the APC candidate succeeded in casting his vote on Saturday, his PDP counterpart, Olusola Eleka, encountered some problems with his card reader and was subsequently unable to cast his vote.

The incumbent governor, Ayodele Fayose, was yet to arrive his polling unit in Irepodun local government to cast his vote as at the time of this report.

Mr Fayose is backing his deputy, Mr Eleka, in the election. Although there are 35 candidates participating in the election, Mr Fayemi is the major challenger to Mr Eleka.