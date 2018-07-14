Ekiti Decides: Security officers watch as thugs beat PDP supporter

Related News

A supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was manhandled by thugs believed to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Unit 9, Ward 8, Ado Ekiti local government area, in the presence of security officials at he unit.

She was only rescued after she had been beaten and after more security officials were drafted to the unit.

It was gathered that she was initially asked to leave the voting area because she was without a party tag.

Although she was later identified as a party agent, the APC supporters seized the moment to cause her harm.

She told PREMIUM TIMES that she was attacked because she had earlier refused to decamp with them to the APC.

She also said she was at the unit as a party agent but without a tag.

“One Olayinka Babawobe, he is a thug. He is the one who brought in three thugs and they started beating me.

“They ask me to kneel down, but I refused and they started beating me and the police were there.

“We were in PDP together and I was working PDP together. I was working for them, but they were taking the glory.

“When they were moving to APC, they called me but I refused.”

When PREMIUM TIMES arrived the scene, police officers were busy trying to pacify one of the thugs and urged him to leave the polling unit.

The woman was given a chair to sit and observed the voting between the two voting points at the unit.