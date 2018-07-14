EkitiDecides2018: Happenings in Fayose’s polling unit, local govt

Related News

At Ward1, Unit 1 in Irepodun-Ifelodun local government, where Governor Ayodele Fayose votes, accreditation and voting went on peacefully. But as at 10:00 a.m, the governor was yet to arrive the polling unit to cast his vote.

The security officials ordered those already voted to leave the vicinity or get arrested.

In another development, crisis erupted for about five minutes in Are-Ekiti, about five minutes drive to Afao, the governor’s home town in the local government. Some electorates attempted to chase away officials of the NSCDC.

The NSCDC officials had stormed a house following information that money was being shared to induce electorates. But some residents mobilised themselves to force the operatives away, arguing that it was a rumour sponsored by some politicians to discredit the landlord..

However, a policeman in the vicinity used tear gas to disperse the protesters and afterwards conducted adequate search in the house. Nothing incriminating was found. The security officers left the house and normalcy returned

As at 11:40 a.m., Governor Fayose was yet to arrive at his polling unit 001, St. David Primary School, Afao.

Journalists were still awaiting his arrival. Some of them who visited him were told he was sleeping.

Everyone on the queue at the polling unit have voted and most have left.