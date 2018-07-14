Ekiti Decides: Materials arrive late in Ado-Ekiti

INEC officials arranging electoral materials for upward distribution for the July 14th Ekiti State Governorship Election at the INEC office in Ado Ekiti on Friday (13/7/18). 03759//13/7/2018/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/ICE/NAN
Despite the early deployment of voting materials to Registration Area Centres on Friday, the electoral commission, INEC, failed to replicate success on voting day in the Ekiti State capital, Ado-Ekiti.

Ado-Ekiti has the largest voting population in the state.

As early as 7am, most polling units were filled with voters, but the electoral officials did not turn up at most of the units before the stipulated 8 a.m. voting time.

Voting actually started in most of the units at about 9 a.m.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that there were problems with vehicles, as not enough buses were available to carry the materials to the units.

Officials would not speak on it, but an electoral official at Unit 5, Ward 9, Alaworoko, said they had serious problems departing from the RAC.

“We actually started here by 9 a.m. We had problems arriving, but all that has been settled,” he said.

