EkitiDecides2018: 30,000 police deployment unnecessary – Candidate

The candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, Olaniyi Agboola, has described as unnecessary, the heavy deployment of police officers and other security apparatus for the Ekiti State governorship election.

The police said they deployed 30,000 police officers, separate from military and other paramilitary deployment which was put at about 5,000.

The huge deployment according to the police is to forestall any form of security breach during and after the poll on Saturday.

However, Mr Agboola, in a brief interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, said the huge deployment of police officers was an over-reaction to the situation on the ground.

“I will view it in two dimensions. The truth is do we need 30,000 policemen in an environment and population of about 3.5 million? The answer is no,” he said.

“On the other hand, there is a need to address the issues of security owing to the build up to the election and the heating up of the polity by some political parties. This may be blamed for the huge deployment. But in my opinion, it is absolutely unnecessary.”

He further said he had not been molested by anybody or the police as a candidate of the AD, but added that if anyone acted contrary to decent conduct, then the security operatives would need to do their jobs.

Mr Agboola, who expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious in Saturday’s polls, said he expects the Independent National Electoral Commission to honour its assurances that the polls would be fair and credible.

Mr Agboola is among 35 candidates participating in the election.