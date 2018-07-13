Ekiti Election: Redeemed Church disowns letter purportedly written to Fayose

Related News

A letter thanking outgoing governor of Ekiti State on his choice of Deji Ogunsakin as the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party did not emanate from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the church has said.

Though the source is yet to be determined, the church distanced itself with a claim that the said letter was fraught with irregularities.

A letter signed by Pastor Bayo Olugbemi designated as Provincial Pastor of Province on behalf of Victory Parish (My Father’s House) of RCCG in Magodo, Lagos State, circulated on social media and some blogs on Tuesday up till Thursday.

The letter reads in part, “Following the selection of our member, Mr. Deji Ogunsakin, as the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate for Ekiti State by your Excellency, the entire members and Pastorate of the RCCG, Victory Chapel (My Father’s House), Magodo Lagos appreciate the good gesture of the People’s Governor, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose.”

In a statement by its Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG on Friday distanced itself from the letter.

Read the full statement below:

The attention of the authorities of The Redeemed Christian Church of God has been drawn to a letter purportedly written to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State by one of the Parishes of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Victory Chapel located in Magodo Lagos with the subject: Letter of Appreciation for Picking Mr. Dell Kareem Ogunsoldn as POP Deputy Governorship Candidate for Ekiti State.

We declare unequivocally that the letter dated July 2, 2018 is fake as it did not originate from the said Parish neither was the signature to it that of the Pastor of the Parish.

The letter-head used is grievously different from that of the Parish.

Our Pastor whose name was placed as the writer of the letter is not and could not have used the designation of Parish Pastor as used in the letter. Our Pastors are called Pastor-in-charge of Parish. He does not also use the signature appended to this letter.

We are not sure who the authors of the letter may have been but we condemn the mischief. falsehood and criminal tendencies involved in the act.

As a church with members in different social and political associations of their choice. The Redeemed Christian Church of God does not engage itself in the act of open or clandestine support in contests which have her members on diverse sides.

We therefore declare that the said letter does not emanate from us, and we have nothing to do with its content.

Pastor Olaltan Olubiyi

Head, Media and Public Relations