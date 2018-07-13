We’re set for Ekiti poll – INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is ready for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Abdulganih Olayinka, told journalists on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital that all materials were already at the16 local government areas while the commission’s staff and security agents were set to commence the exercise.

According to him, the materials were monitored directly in his office through the commission’s official vehicle tracker connected to a giant television screen.

He enjoined all eligible voters to come out and cast their votes as adequate security had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free electoral process.

The REC also confirmed that Ekiti has 913,334 voters out of which 646, 000 had collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), with about 250,000 still in the commission’s vaults.

He also said 35 political parties were participating in the election as against the initial 40 that had initially signalled intent to field candidates.

(NAN)