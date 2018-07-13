Lagos appeals judgement relieving it of lottery powers

Related News

The Lagos State Government has appealed the judgment delivered on April 10, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/918/17, Western Lotto Nigeria Ltd & 8 Ors Vs Attorney General & Ors.

This was disclosed on Wednesday during the press interview with the General Manager/CEO, Lagos State Lotteries Board, Seun Anibaba.

Mr Anibaba said the judgment delivered by Justice M.B. Idris, in the matter of Western Lotto Nigeria Limited and others versus Attorney General of Lagos State and eight others is now before the Court of Appeal in suit No: CA/L/809/18: Attorney General Lagos State and others versus Western Lotto Nigeria Limited and others.

He stated further that Section 251(1) of the 1999 Constitution vests exclusive jurisdiction on the Federal High Court on only 18 major items relating to civil causes and other matters, arguing that this does not include gaming, casino and lottery.

He said the implication is that the Federal High Court is a court of enumerated jurisdiction, whose jurisdiction is not only limited by statute but whose jurisdiction is delineated in relation only to the subject matters enumerated therein.

It will be noted that Western Lotto filed an originating summons before the Federal High Court challenging the power of Lagos State Lotteries Board to issue licenses on lotteries and other gaming activities within the territory of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Lotteries Board is dissatisfied with the judgment and has appealed the said judgment.

Lagos State Lotteries Board is an agency of government set up to promote, protect and regulate lotteries and other gaming activities in Lagos State.

He further encouraged all registered/licensed operators in the state and the general public to continue their business operations as usual and urged recalcitrant operators to abide with the gaming laws that operate in Lagos State.