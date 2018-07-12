Police replace Lagos SARS commander

Related News

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force, in Lagos has appointed a chief superintendent of police, Peter Gana, as its new head.

The spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command, Dolapo Badmos, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday.

Ms Badmos said Mr Gana’s appointment is in line with the directives of the Assistant Inspector General of Police; Adamu Ibrahim and Police Commissioner; Imohimi Edgar, to stem police brutality in Lagos State.

She likened Mr Gana to Abba Kyari, the cop who became famous for arresting the alleged billionaire kidnapper, Evans.

She said, “As part of the moves by the force to ensure professionalism and accountability on the path of SARS Operatives, officers with good antecedents and capability are to man the affairs of SARS. This necessitated the posting of CSP GANA a breed like Abba Kyari to take over Lagos Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“A meeting with him left me in no doubt that under the directives of pragmatic AIG Adamu Ibrahim of Zone 2 and Proactive CP Imohimi Edgar we will surely have a respite from complaint against SARS within the zone. Welcome on board officer Gana, I wish you best of luck as you settle down to work.”

There have been various social media drives aimed at forcing the Buhari administration to take immediate steps to contain rising cases of brutality linked to SARS.

The #EndSARS campaign which went viral late last year called for the scrapping of the SARS due to their high-handedness, intimidation, unwarranted arrests and allegations of murder.

#EndSARS which began on Twitter mostly from youths, snowballed into a movement involving Nigerian celebrities.

The Nigerian Senate recently mandated its Ad Hoc committee on security to investigate allegations of human rights abuses against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and the Nigeria Police Force.