400 persons benefit from free medical outreach in Lagos

No fewer than 400 persons have so far benefitted from a free medical outreach programme at Lekki and Ogudu Ori Oke, a suburb in Lagos State.

The week-long medical outreach, which was organised by a non-profit, Our Daily Manna, included free insecticide treated nets to repel mosquitoes; as well as drugs for common illnesses.

Others are free HIV test, counseling and awareness talk, blood sugar level checks, malaria, hepatitis tests and dental checks.

Shell medical diagnostic center alongside volunteers from University of Lagos and Lagos State University College of Medicine, and the Lagos State Ministry of Health carried out the medical outreach.

A woman, Margaret Auta, who was one of the beneficiaries of the outreach, thanked the team for the initiative especially the free hypertension and blood sugar screening.

She said, “I knew I was not feeling too fine on the inside but I was too scared to undergo any test or screening because of lack of funds and the fear of the unknown. Many people like my neighbours have been battling with different types of ailments but due to lack of funds I have been unable to run tests for proper diagnosis.

“I really appreciate this team for coming to our aid. With the present economic situation in the country, many of us can’t afford exorbitant cost of treatment at the hospitals. But he had brought doctors to examine us, conducted tests and gave us free medicine. I wish other church leaders and personalities can do same.”

Another beneficiary, Emmanuel Ogunkoya, also thanked the medical team for the free drugs and treated nets he was given.

“Since the beginning of the year, I have been finding it difficult to buy some drugs and even pay for laboratory tests. But today, I have been given free drugs, mosquito treated nets and I’m still finding it difficult to believe that it is for free. I am yet to come to terms with it.”

Earlier in his remarks, the initiator of the medical outreach, Chris Kwakpovwe, said the exercise, tagged “Mercy Week”, was a corporate social responsibility to its host communities.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that the gesture was aimed at building a healthy community and complementing the efforts of the state government in the health sector.

At the event, the leader of the medical team, Amiang Enobong, emphasised the need to maintain habits and be mindful of certain lifestyles that make an individual susceptible to certain life-threatening ailments.

He said, “Drinking and smoking reduces your lifespan by half and it is a very expensive habit which also ages you fast. Also, as with all ailment, early detection and prevention is always key.

“With regards to cancer which is ravaging our society, people need to be informed that early detection is the best option to treatment of this very dreaded disease.”

Mr. Kwakpovwe also added that his team would follow up and pay the medical bills of some of the beneficiaries who were referred to the state general hospital for further treatment.

The team on Sunday also visited the Heart of Gold Children Hospice, Surulere, Lagos, and the Kirikiri prisons to make cash donations and present food items.