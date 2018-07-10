Excitement as Obasanjo appears at PDP rally

Related News

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday stopped over at the a rally by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, throwing the supporters into jubilation.

The event was held at the premises of the Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

Mr Obasanjo was said to be on his way out of his home located within the premises when he saw the crowd and took time to say ‘hello’ to the gathering.

He, however, did not make any statement with regards to the activities, but said he was passing bye and decided to say hello and wish them well.

The former president had announced his withdrawal from partisan politics few years ago but maintained that his doors remain open for consultations by all Nigerians who desire the progress of the country.

Mr Obasanjo later established the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), which later fused into the African Democratic Congress (ADC), after which he said he would no longer be involved in its activities.

The ADC is one of the 38 parties seeking to form a coalition to defeat Nigeria’s governing APC in 2019.