Police arrest 120 alleged cultists in Lagos

The police in Lagos on Monday said they had arrested 120 secret cult members while they were undergoing initiation rites in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Imohimi Edgal told journalists that the suspects were arrested on July 7 by the command’s anti-cultism police.

The police said they received intelligence before the arrest that members of some unlawful societies such as the Aiye, Eiye, Black Axe, Buccaneers among others had been going round town serving notices to rival cult gangs in the neighborhood that they would be converging on July 7.

“Based on credible intelligence available to the Command and which as communicated to the Officer In-Charge, Anti Cultism, the suspects numbering 120 were arrested at Ikorodu where they were observing 7 – 7, undergoing initiation in preparation to unleash mayhem on the larger society,” Mr Edgal said.

“The exhibits that were recovered from the suspects are one big banner 07 with Black Axe logo, a yellow keg containing three litres of liquid substance suspected to be ‘skoochies,’ six small kegs containing ‘skoochies,’ one big clay pot, two small calabashes, and one locally made cut-to-size pistol.”

Mr Edgal urged Lagosians to continue to report the activities of unlawful societies to the police and also encouraged parents to monitor their children and warn them against evil gangs.

The police commissioner said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the case is over.