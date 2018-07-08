Ekiti Election: Police deploy 30,000 personnel, two helicopters, others

Related News

The Nigeria Police Force has deployed 30,000 personnel for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti.

The personnel comprised of Police Mobile Force (PMF) Units, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), the Special Protection Unit (SPU), the Anti Bomb Squad (EOD), Conventional Policemen, the Armament Unit, personnel of FCIID and the Sniffer dogs section.

Other deployment include: two Patrol Surveillance Helicopters, five additional Armoured Personnel Carriers ( APC), 10 Armoured Personnel Vehicles and 250 Police patrol vehicles.

Other security and safety agencies who are members of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in the State were also deployed to complement force during the election.

A statement by the Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, on Sunday in Abuja, said that the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations has been deployed to the state.

Mr Moshood said that he would be assisted by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, four Commissioners of Police, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police and 18 Assistant Commissioners of Police.

He said that each Senatorial district would be manned by a commissioner of police while the DIG will implement and coordinate the security operations.

The spokesman said that he would also supervise the deployment of security personnel for the elections throughout the 2,451 Polling units/voting points, 177 Wards and the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

He said that four police officers and two others from other security agencies would be on duty at each polling unit throughout the state.

Mr Moshood said that the PMF to be headed by a very senior officer would provide security at collation centres.

He said that as part of additional measures for peaceful election, the I-G would hold a stakeholder’s meeting with of all the 35 political parties participating in the election, INEC officials and other accredited stakeholders.

“Police officers and personnel of other security and safety agencies deployed for the elections are under strict instructions to be polite and civil but firm in the discharge of their duties and other responsibilities,” he said.

He said that security personnel attached to public office holders and politicians would not be allowed to follow their principals to the polling units or collation centres.

”Any deviant security detail will be apprehended and dealt with accordingly,” he said.

Mr Moshood said commissioners of police and their personnel in states contiguous and close to Ekiti, such as Ondo, Osun, Kwara, Kogi, Ogun, Edo and Oyo States have been directed to be on Red-Alert with their personnel.

He said that restriction of vehicular movement in and out of Ekiti would commence from 12-midnight of July 13 Friday, till the end of the election.

”Travellers and other road users are advised to make use of alternative routes.

“However, those on essential duties on genuine course will be granted passage,” he said.

He warned that the police would not hesitate to deal decisively in accordance with the electoral act and other enabling laws with any individuals or groups whose conducts contravenes the electoral laws.

“The electorate and the general public in Ekiti who observe any untoward incident or crime can reach the Joint Operation Room for the election through the following phone numbers; 08062335577, 08035925554, 08081761702.

“The Inspector -General of Police wishes to assure the electorate, the contestants and all law abiding citizens in Ekiti State of adequate security throughout the election.

“They are hereby enjoined to feel free to go out and cast their votes without any fear or apprehension. The I-G implores them to cooperate with the Police personnel in the discharge of their duties.(NAN)