Ekiti Election: FRSC to deploy 500 officials

A convoy of FRSC Officials used to illustrate the story

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to deploy 500 personnel for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an SMS alert to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Kazeem said 24 vehicles, including three ambulances, would also be deployed for the exercise.

The aim, according to him, is to strictly enforce the expected restriction in vehicular movement, and to ensure there are no crashes before and after the polls.

(NAN)

