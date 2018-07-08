Man arrested for allegedly raping 11-year-old

Related News

A 45-year-old man, Musibau Asinde, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping an 11-year-old-girl in Ibese area of Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the victim.

The mother said she sent her daughter on an errand. But when the preteen returned, she complained that she was lured by the suspect with N100 note into his apartment and raped.

“On receiving the report, the DPO Ilaro Division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday led his men to the resident of the suspect where he was promptly arrested.On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but blamed it all on the devil. The victim has been taken to Ilaro general hospital for medical attention,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The police advised parents to desist from sending their children out at night.