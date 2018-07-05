Ekiti Poll: Atiku, Makarfi, Wike, other PDP leaders campaign for Olusola

Related News

A former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku; the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus; and a host of other party leaders on Thursday joined the campaign for Kolapo Olusola, the party’s governorship candidate for the July 14 polls.

Apart from Mr Abubakar, other PDP leaders present at the mega rally on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, iinclude former state governors, Sule Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa, Ahmed Makarfi, and Babangida Aliyu; as well as the Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin.

Many serving governors of the PDP were also present at the rally. They include Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyeson Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa).

The party leaders urged the electorate to resist rigging during the July 14 governorship election in the state.

Mr Olusola was officially presented with the party’s flag by the PDP national chairman at the rally held at Ojumose area of Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Abubakar, a presidential aspirant, in his remarks, said the PDP was on a mission to rescue Nigeria from insecurity and other challenges confronting it.

“I have known Ekiti since 1992 and between then and now, every project in this state was built by PDP and it is time to make sure that PDP continues,” he said.

“People must ensure that PDP continues in power because continuity is the key to development. The PDP is on rescue mission to this country.

“We will bring back security, we will revamp our economy, PDP will restore good governance in Nigeria. Please stay until your votes are counted.”

Mr Secondus said the PDP had rebranded and was repositioned to rescue Nigeria from insecurity and hardship Nigerians are going through under the APC government.

“Many Nigerians are being killed in Taraba, Benue and Plateau States. How many of our people will you kill? APC and its people are not God,” he said.

“We refuse to be intimidated, it is their style to intimidate. This country is experiencing civil war because of killing and Buhari is behind it, APC is behind it, PDP will take over.

“They have the plan to arrest our people, our members but we will not be intimidated. The APC is broken already, the broom has scattered. We have the best candidate for this election and he will take over from Fayose to continue the development of this state.”

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, and chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council, Udom Emmanuel, said Nigerians were tired of APC leadership and were ready to vote out the broom party.

Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel

He urged security agencies to allow the conduct of a free, fair and credible election and ensure that the votes of the Ekiti electorate counted.

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, accused the APC of planning to the rig the governorship poll but maintained that the people of the state are ready to resist any attempt to manipulate the poll.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. [Photo credit: Pointblank News]

He alleged that the intimidation ahead of the election had started with the alleged closure of the Akure airport to prevent governors and other party leaders from attending the rally.

“INEC, we know your plan that you want to rig for APC, we will follow you bumper-to-bumper. We know your preloaded agenda, how you are planning to release ballot papers to APC,” he alleged.

“We knew what you did in Kogi, we knew what you did in Ondo, we know your plan. Whether APC resort to violence or not, Kolapo Olusola will be declared governor-elect of Ekiti State, Nigeria.

“I want to say that over ninety nine per cent of those who will conduct the election are not from Ekiti; youth corpers, police, INEC are not from here, leave our state alone.

“Look at this crowd, look at this young people, if you are living in our state, this is not a hired crowd, we don’t hire crowd here, these are people living in the state.”

“Since Monday, they have been arresting PDP people, they arrested three teachers. In this election, it will be 16-0, it will be 16-0 again, the 16-0 is loading.

“I want to condemn the federal government for what they have done; why do you have to close the Akure Airport? That is shameful, that is not patriotic, that is shameful.”

Speaking after receiving the flag, Mr Olusola said he would sustain the legacies of Governor Ayo Fayose and further improve the lives of Ekiti people.

“I want you people to be assured of good infrastructure, quality healthcare, enterprise development and tourism. It is a divine agenda, it is a divine mission,” he said.