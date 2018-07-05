Police arrest officers for assaulting lawyer

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested some officers caught on a video assaulting a lawyer.

Imohimi Edgal, the police commissioner, said in a statement Thursday that the Divisional Police Officer of Lion Building, where the officers were attached, would be queried for “lack of supervision.”

PREMIUM TIMES obtained a video on Wednesday showing two police officers manhandling a young man and dragging him out of an office.

The video was later uploaded on Oak TV with the caption “SARS officers assault young lawyer allegedly demanding for his salary in Lagos.”

The video posted online caught the attention of Mr Edgal who constituted an investigation panel to look into the allegation, the police statement said.

“Findings into the case revealed that the officers in the video are not SARS operatives as alleged but conventional policemen attached to Lion Building Police Station who were invited to the chambers of Olawore & Co of No 28/30 McCarty Street, Lagos Island by the managing partner, Barrister Oluyomi Olawore.

“The said Barrister Oluyomi Olawore sent a distress call to the police through one of his junior partners, requesting that he be rescued from another junior partner by name Barrister Olakunle Kareem whom he alleged was about to use an unlawful force on him having disconnected the Firms’ CCTV cameras and locked up all doors leading into the firm and by so doing, held Barrister Olawore hostage inside his office.

“It was based on the complaint that the DPO in charge of Lion Building dispatched policemen to the troubled chamber to bring the feuding lawyers over for interrogation.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, observed with dismay that the policemen sent to the scene were not at their professional best. He has therefore ordered that the police men who had been arrested, be tried on oath. They risk stiff punishments for their actions. The CP also directed that Divisional Police Officer in charge of Lion Building be queried for lack of supervision.”

The statement also stated that the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba had been directed to take over the investigation of the case and critically look into the matter concerning the two lawyers with the view to diligently prosecute both or any one of them found wanting.