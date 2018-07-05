APC pressured me to negotiate, trade off PDP governorship ticket – Fayose

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged pressures from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on him to back Kayode Fayemi, the APC candidate, against his party’s flag bearer, Kolapo Oluwola.

The governor who is of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the revelation on Tuesday night while featuring in a programme on the state-owned radio and television.

The APC has, however, responded to the allegation, saying the governor was attempting to deceive voters and gain cheap publicity.

“They (APC) approached me to negotiate with them and trade away the ticket of Olusola to pave the way for the victory of Fayemi,” the governor alleged.

“They cited examples of leaders who had done that before and wished I do the same.

“But I bluntly told them that I will never do that. If others are doing it, I am not like them. I have integrity. I am set for another defeat of Fayemi and the APC. After Ekiti, we shall move to higher level in Abuja.

“They said I am stubborn, I told them I am stubborn because I am a man with principles. Ekiti people know where I stand. I will not betray Ekiti people who love me and my party.”

But the APC in Ekiti has denounced his comments, saying it is one of his regular “feasts of reckless speech.”

The publicity secretary of the party, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said on Wednesday that there was no iota of truth in the allegation, noting that the PDP in Ekiti State and Mr Fayose had been rejected by the people.

“Fayose is a rejected product and no one would want to have a rejected product in his shop,” said Mr Olatunbosun.

“So it is not true that anyone in the APC approached him. Why should anyone approach him? Is it to come and add more problems to the APC?

“Ekiti people have rejected the continuity agenda of Mr Fayose and his stooge and we will not allow him to impose his stooge on us.”

Meanwhile, the governor has condemned the arrest and alleged intimidation of some teachers and members of the PDP by men of the State Security Service.

The governor had earlier raised the alarm that the operatives were targeting members of his party in order to intimidate them ahead of the coming governorship election.

Mr Fayose said the teachers were being harassed because of their support for the PDP candidate.

He urged voters to monitor their votes so as to forestall rigging and warned the people to eschew violence during the election.