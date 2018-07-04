Ogun union official ‘punches motorcyclist to death over N150’

Related News

The police in Ogun State have arrested an official of Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) for allegedly punching a motorcyclist to death for refusing to obtain the N150 union daily ticket.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Iyana Mortuary junction area of Abeokuta, when the suspect simply identified as Saheed flagged down Ibrahim Raji and demanded his daily union ticket.

A witness account said Mr Raji told the union official he was a bricklayer going to work and not a commercial motorcyclist.

The refusal of Mr Raji to obtain the union ticket was said to have infuriated the union official who dragged him down from his motorcycle and rained punches on his forehead.

The victim fell in the gutter and lost consciousness. He died before being taken to the hospital.

The incident sparked protest from motorcyclists who in their hundreds stormed major streets in Abeokuta, as well as the governor’s office, calling on the government to withdraw the ticketing officials from the roads.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, as well as the arrest of the suspect.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.

Mr Oyeyemi warned members of the public against taking the laws into their hands.

Similarly, a traditional ruler of Owode-Egba, Kolawole Sowemimo, who ran into the protesters took time to disembark from his car, to pacify them to avoid creating further apprehension and crisis.