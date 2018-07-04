Man remanded for allegedly stabbing mother to death

Related News

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday, remanded a 37-year-old, Nurudeen Bakare, at Ikoyi prisons, for allegedly stabbing his mother to death.

Mr Bakare is facing a count-charge of alleged manslaughter.

The Magistrate, Oluwatoyin Oghere, directed that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice and adjourned the case until August1.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Modupe Olaluwoye, a police sergeant, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 6, at Oremeji Street in Ilasamaja, Mushin area of Lagos.

Mrs Olaluwoye alleged that the accused had an argument with his 65-year-old mother, Bosede Bakare, over the accused inherited property.

“My Lord, during the argument, he grabbed a knife and stabbed her on her stomach and neck.

“The prosecution has the knife in custody as an exhibit plus witnesses that saw the whole event.

“During questioning, he admitted committing the offence and even signed a confessional statement,” Mrs Olaluwoye told the court.

He said the offences contravenes Sections 222 and 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused, who spoke in Yoruba language through an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge.