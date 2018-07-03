Ekiti 2018: Fayemi visits Buhari

Buhari and Fayemi
President Muhammadu Buhari and Kayode Fayemi

The immediate past Minister of Mines and Solid Mineral Development, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Fayemi, who is the Ekiti State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 gubernatorial election, however, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting which lasted for less than an hour.

It would be recalled that Mr Fayemi had on May 30 tendered his resignation letter from membership of the Federal Executive Council to enable him face election bid.

Mr Fayemi is expected to be the main opposition to the candidate of the governing PDP in Ekiti, Kolapo Olusola.

Mr Olusola is the current deputy govenror of Ekiti and has the support of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.