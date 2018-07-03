Ekiti 2018: Fayemi visits Buhari

Related News

The immediate past Minister of Mines and Solid Mineral Development, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Fayemi, who is the Ekiti State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 gubernatorial election, however, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting which lasted for less than an hour.

It would be recalled that Mr Fayemi had on May 30 tendered his resignation letter from membership of the Federal Executive Council to enable him face election bid.

Mr Fayemi is expected to be the main opposition to the candidate of the governing PDP in Ekiti, Kolapo Olusola.

Mr Olusola is the current deputy govenror of Ekiti and has the support of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

(NAN)