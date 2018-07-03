Fuel tankers yet to comply with Lagos govt’s directive on designated route

Related News

Barely 24 hours after the Lagos State Government issued an order restricting petrol tankers to the Apapa-Oshodi expressway, PREMIUM TIMES monitoring of tanker movements across the city showed that the directive has not been complied with

Following a tanker explosion last Thursday that led to the death of more than 10 persons, the government responded by ordering the petrol-conveying tankers to ply only the designated trailer routes.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Ladi Lawanson, the commissioner for Transportation, blamed the accident on a combination of human error and vehicular defects.

“As an immediate response to the latest incident, the Lagos State Government hereby announces the following measures: fuel tankers are hereby restricted to ply the designated trailer route, that is, Apapa-Oworonshoki expressway via Ogudu to Lagos-Ibadan expressway,” Mr Lawanson said.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter who monitored tanker movements across the city on Monday observed that the government’s directive has not been followed.

While tankers conveying petrol continued to ply the designated Apapa-Oworonshoki expressway, dozens were sighted along Ikorodu Road in a flagrant disregard to the directive.

Between 1.38 pm and 2.08 pm – a 30 minute interval – on Monday, our reporter stationed at Ojota and Maryland counted 42 tankers moving along the Ikorodu Road amidst a heavy traffic.

Some of the tankers seen include ones bearing AA Rano with registration number RAN 430 XA; Heyden Petroleum with registration number FST 436 XT; Gastab Petroleum with registration number EKY 309 XC, among several unmarked tankers.

Also sighted were tankers bearing the names of NNPC, Oando, and Total.

Although Mr Lawanson’s statement was an ” immediate response” by the state government, it is not clear if the directive to petrol tankers to restrict their movements to designated routes is to have immediate effect.

PREMIUM TIMES was unable to reach Mr Lawanson for clarification.

Phone calls to Kehinde Bamgbetan, the commissioner for Information, did not also go through.

But an official of the state government who preferred anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter said it would take some time for the tanker owners to comply.

“It is not just the state government that gave the directive, representatives of the various tanker unions were also part of the decision, so they will also be part of the enforcement” the official told PREMIUM TIMES.

“In fact, it’s the leaders of the unions that force their members to comply with the directive since it’s for everyone’s good.”

Also, on Sunday, Mr Lawanson directed tankers and containers coming into Lagos State to henceforth obtain the Ministry of Transportation Certificate of Road Worthiness at any of the state’s centres within 30 days.

He listed the 10 centres currently available to process the applications to include Berger, Ojodu; Odogunyan, Ikorodu; Agric/Ishawo Road, Ikorodu; Worksyard, PWD, Shogunle; NCI, Gbagada; VIS Yard, Oko-Afo, Badagry; VIS Yard, Ayobo-Ipaja; Test Centre, Badagry; VIS Yard, Epe; and VIS, Oko-Oba, Abbatoir.

When a PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited the centre at Ojodu Berger, an official who declined to state his name said road worthiness tests for tankers and articulated vehicles are not performed at the centre.

“The only such place where it is done is at the Ikorodu testing centre,” the official said.