Ekiti governorship election: Police, others to deploy 30,000 ‘unarmed’ personnel

Security agencies, including the Nigerian Police Force are to jointly deploy 30,000 officers and men to enhance adequate security during the July 12 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Arrangements are also in top gear to receive the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris on a one-day official visit to the state next week.

Caleb Ikechuckwu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ado Ekiti that the IGP would meet with all sides, preparatory to the polls.

Mr Ikechukwu listed other security and paramilitary agencies in the pool to include the Nigeria Immigration Service, Civil Defence, Directorate of Security Services (DSS), Nigeria Prisons Service and the FRSC.

He explained that contrary to expectations, none of those to be deployed for election purpose would be armed.

According to him, since election matters are generally regarded as civil in nature, all the security agencies had been told to be civil in their approach.

Besides, he disclosed that such officers had also been told to be at a radius of 500 metres, away from every polling booth.

“I can tell you proudly that the police, as a major security outfit, is more than ready.

“Our readiness is such that even if the election has to come up tomorrow, we will not be caught napping,” he said.

NAN reports that no fewer than 10,000 of those to be deployed are from the police.

His disclosure was coming just as the Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), said no fewer than 7,500 of its men are to join the security team.

The spokesman of the corps in the state, Tolu Afolabi, told NAN that those to be deployed had already undergone series of trainings to boost their preparedness.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General also on Monday deployed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit, Abayomi Shogunle to the state ahead of the election.

Mr Shogunle told NAN that he had the instructions of the I-G to carry out confidence building patrols in different parts of the state by attending swiftly to all complaints emanating from individuals and groups against its men.

“This is one of the several measures the police authorities are taking toward ensuring that we remain neutral in the Ekiti State election,” he said.

He listed emergency numbers to call for complaints including 08057000001 and 0805700002 (For calls only), 0805700003, (Gor SMS only), and 0805700003 (For Whatsapp) only.

Mr Shogunle however, warned complainants against grave consequences of false alarms or allegations that could not be substantiated with facts. (NAN)