Bode George visits Obasanjo, says happy with reconciliation

A former deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, on Sunday said he is happy to have resolved his differences with a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasano.

Mr George spoke when he paid a visit to Mr Obasanjo in his private residence in Abeokuta.

The visit comes days after Mr Obasanjo’s condolence visit to Mr George over the loss of his son.

Mr George, who was accompanied by ten of his supporters, said he had put the past behind him, “and Baba (Obasanjo) will remain my leader forever.”

In a statement signed by Mr Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Mr George was quoted as saying, “I have come to say thank you after visiting me last week. Only few can do that mind you. What happened between us is devil and the devil has been shamed. It is a solid reunion and I am very happy about it.”

Messrs Obasanjo and George were political allies when the former was Nigerian leader.

They were both in the PDP. Mr Obasanjo left the PDP in the build up to the 2015 general election. While Mr Obasanjo supported now President Muhamamdu Buhari in that election, Mr George was a staunch backer of then incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr Obasanjo has since turned against Mr Buhari and is galvanising support against the president’s planned re-election.