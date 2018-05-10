Ota gets new traditional ruler

Related News

The 14TH traditional ruler of Ota-Awori Kingdom, Adeyemi Obalanlege, was on Wednesday officially installed as the new ruler of the ancient town. The staff of office was presented to him by Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

The coronation ceremony took place at the playing ground of AUD Secondary School in Ota, with Mr Amosun leading dignatories to the event. The event was also attended by many traditional rulers from the South-west and South-east of the country.

Mr Obalanlege emerged the preferred candidate of the 22 princes presented by the Ijemo/Isoloshi Ruling House to all the five living kingmakers on November 28, 2017. He was crowned traditionally by the Odota of Ota, Oladele Adeniji, on February 28.

The Olota of Ota in his acceptance speech pledged that he would not split from the path of honour his forefathers thread. He said during his reign, the pride of the town will continue to soar higher.

“As I mount this sacred throne, I do not wish to detract from the path of honour our forbearers thread. I hope, I pray and will work to consolidate on the gains made so far. I rely on your celestial guidance to cause justice, fairplay and ground breaking innovations to be our lot in Ota under my reign.”

“May the pride of Ota continue to soar higher and higher as your noble deeds were geared towards. I only pray that they get nobler, better and more profound on my ascesion to the throne of our forebears,” the monarch who was accompanied by his wife said.

“I take on this responsibility to be king over this land and people that the Almighty God has given the vast expanse of land and men and women of goodwill who are known to be virtuous, humane, considerate, very polite

In his speech, former President Olusegun Obasanjo felicitated with the new traditional ruler. He informed the guests at the event that he flew in from Morocco to attend the ceremony. He also called on the Olota to see himself as father of all.

He showered prayers on the monarch, stating that his reign would bring peace to the land.

“I apologise for keeping you waiting, You know it’s not my character. I felicitate with you, as a subject of yours. I flew in from Morocco, Infact, when I told my host in Morocco that I have to leave to attend the coronation of my landlord, they were surprised that I have landlord, not knowing that I am also the ‘son’ of Ota town.

“Your reign shall bring peace to the land. Kabiyesi, We have spoken like brothers, we have spoken as family. If a town is expanding, number of people will throng there, and so see everybody as your subjects. Be the royal father of all. Do not discriminate.

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, who handed over staff of office to the monarch, enjoined the subjects to embrace peace and cooperate with the new traditional ruler. He also called on the royal father to see his installation as a task to to reunite his people.

“Be father to all. Embrace all those who contested with you, see them as partners in progress. You have become member of Egba Traditional Council. Bring your wealth of experience to bear,” he said, adding that the monarch should also take cognisance of the metropolitan nature of the town, as an opportunity to elevate the town for better.