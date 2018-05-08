Road construction: Lagos Govt pays N11.85 billion as compensation

Related News

The Lagos State Lands Bureau on Tuesday said that over N11.85 billion had been approved as compensation for properties and owners affected by the alignment and right of way for construction, reconstruction and dualisation of roads.

The Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Urban Development, Yetunde Onabule, disclosed this to journalists at the ongoing ministerial briefing to mark the governor’s third year in office in Alausa.

Mrs Onabule, however, noted that payment of compensation would be with the presentation of all necessary documents as might be required, evidencing ownership of the property.

“We urge affected residents where these exercises are ongoing to speed up their verification processes.

“The government has begun payment within the last few weeks,” she said.

On revenue generation, she said that the bureau raked in N20.78 billion and N10.58 billion in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Responding to a question on the drop in revenue generated, Mrs Onabule said that the revenue of the Lands Bureau would definitely improve at the kick-off of new schemes, subsequent transactions on state land and payment by defaulters of capital development level, among others.

On encroachment of government schemes, she advised the public to do proper charting and verification on properties before consummating transactions on land.

She also admonished land speculators to desist from selling land that fall under government acquisition.

Mrs Onabule appealed to allottees to move into the schemes and commence the development of their plots, as their continuous absence encourages the encroachment of the land by squatters who build illegal structures on them.

She said that the government was ready to enforce its law over allottees who were in breach of the various clauses in their letters of allocation and certificates of occupancy.

According to her, it is stated categorically that land must be fully developed within two years from the date of issuance of Certificate of Occupancy.

Mrs Onabule also urged property owners to desist from patronising touts and third party in property registration.

“When you want to register your property, please do so yourself at our designated offices or engage the services of seasoned professionals.

“The Land Registry is now very conducive for all transactions; it is easy to access and display required documents for all kinds of registrations,” Mrs Onabule said.

(NAN)