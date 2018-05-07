Ekiti Primary: APC threatens to disqualify some aspirants

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said all the aspirants whose representatives were involved in disrupting the Ekiti State primary election held on Saturday risk disqualification.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, while speaking with journalists after a meeting at the party’s secretariat, said the Tanko Al-Makura led Ekiti primary election committee briefed the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and made specific recommendations.

The party said having received a report of the event, the names of those who disrupted the process with their pictures have been revealed and the party will ensure their prosecution.

The governorship primaries of the APC in the state was stalled due to violence following speculations that the process had been compromised.

Agents at the primaries disrupted the process, forcing security agents to cordon off the voting area to secure the ballot boxes and papers.

“I can assure you that the individuals who took part in disrupting of the exercise in Ekiti had been fully identified and we know the people they represented at the event. If we find them to be culpable accordingly, their principals which they represented will be disqualified from the exercise and the individuals that participated in disrupting the exercise will be fully prosecuted. That is what I can tell you at the moment,” Mr Abdullahi said.

He did not state the next step the party would take on the truncated process

Mr Abdullahi however revealed that the NWC would meet on Monday night to consider the report submitted by Governor Al-Makura and his committee while other decisions will be made known.

Speaking on demands by some aspirants for a new primary and scrapping of the committee, he said this is unlikely to happen given the time-frame of the party to provide a candidate ahead of the governorship polls. He added that there was no show of incapability on the side of the committee.

In the schedule of activities released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), primaries including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries is expected to end May 14, 2018 with May 15 as the deadline for submission of forms.

“It is unlikely to happen. Don’t forget that we have only one week to submit a candidate’s name to INEC. So, we don’t have sufficient time to begin to set up a new committee. In essence, there is nothing available to us to suggest that the current committee is incapable of carrying out the assignment. So, there will be no reason to change it (committee),” the official added.

Speaking on the allegation that the process was monetised by some aspirants, Mr Abdullahi said: “If we consider the report and find anything that may have contributed to the disruption of the process by what you have said, of course, we will take appropriate decision. At the moment, we don’t have anything to suggest that it was part of what disrupted the exercise.”