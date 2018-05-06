APC Congress: Hold my governor responsible if I’m killed – Rep

Related News

A member of the House of Representatives has accused his state governor of plotting to kill him.

Abiodun Olasupo, a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa constituency, alleged that Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State is after his life and that of some of his colleagues in the House of Representatives.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, Mr Olasupo said, “If You Hear That I’m Dead, Killed, Assassinated or Disappeared…..HOLD GOV ISIAKA ABIOLA AJIMOBI RESPONSIBLE.”

The post sparked a lot of comments on Facebook by his friends and supporters who enquired to know about the safety and whereabouts of the lawmaker. He, however, did not respond to any of the comments.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the lawmaker, he confirmed the post and said he, alongside some of his colleagues and members of the APC were hiding due to the threat to their lives.

He said trouble started on Saturday at the APC party secretariat in Ibadan where they were billed to hold a stakeholders meeting ahead of the ward congress.

He alleged that his colleague, a member of the House of Representatives, Akinade Fijabi, and the latter’s father who is also a member of the APC, led thugs into the party secretariat, venue of the stakeholders meeting.

“Hon Fijabi and his father led some thugs who were carrying guns, sticks and machetes into the venue to attack us,” he said.

He said the thugs started shooting sporadically leaving many members of the party injured.

“Two of my colleagues, Dapo Adesina and Sunday Adepoju were nowhere to be found.

“Even the minister of communications had to run for cover in an office in the secretariat”

“Some observers from the national secretariat of the party were injured, while some broke their arms and legs”

He said the Oyo State commissioner of police watched while the attacks were going on.

“It took the grace of God and the security agents that followed us from Abuja to engage these thugs in a gun battle, otherwise we would have been dead by now.”

He said shortly after the venue was deserted, the governor came in with a group of people whom he alleged the governor was trying to impose at the congress.

He said all efforts by the governor to impose these people on the party failed as they did not even buy forms to contest for elections.

“With the help of our security, we were able to regroup and storm the venue again”, he said.

“We frustrated the governor’s effort and as I speak to you, he has ordered his thugs to find me and kill me.”

When contacted, Mr Fijabi, the lawmaker whom Mr. Olasupo accused of masterminding the attack, confirmed that there was a mayhem but denied that he aided and abated it.

“It is the handwork of those who are planning to leave the party,” he said.

“I drove myself to the venue, there is no way I would have brought in thugs.”

Also, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, described the incident to PREMIUM TIMES as a “little misunderstanding.”

“It is not a mayhem but a little misunderstanding amongst members,” he said.

He also denied that he watched as the thugs attacked the secretariat.

“I was not there” he said.

The spokesperson to the Oyo State Governor, Bolaji Tunji, neither picked several calls to his lines nor responded to text messages.

The Oyo State APC has since 2015 been enmeshed in crises with the party divided into two groups.

The major faction has the support of the governor while the other is led by Adebayo Shittu, the minister of communications who is hopeful of succeeding Mr Ajimobi in 2019.

Mr. Shittu recently petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over what he described as the ‘unbecoming behaviour” of Mr. Ajimobi.

The controversy in the congress was, however, not peculiar to Oyo State. In Delta and Rivers states, two people died; while a council secretariat was burnt in Bauchi. Many others states witnessed various forms of anomalies.