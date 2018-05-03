Late Oyo Speaker buried amidst tributes, tears

Related News

The remains of Michael Adeyemo, the late Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly has been buried at his Lanlate home in Ibarapa East Local Government area of the state amidst tributes and tears.

The interment on Thursday followed a funeral service held for Mr Adeyemo, 47, who died on April 27.

It was a glorious home call for Mr Adeyemo as residents thronged the streets in their hundreds to receive the remains of the late speaker who they described as a worthy representative.

There was, however, a gloomy atmosphere amidst tears and bitter exclamations in the air on arrival at Lanlate.

The remains had left Ibadan for Lanlate on Thursday morning after a special session and lying-in-state ceremony held in his honour by the State House of Assembly.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state had at the special session in Ibadan lamented the death of Mr Adeyemo, describing the deceased as a confidant and patriotic partner in progress.

Mr Ajimobi said the late speaker contributed immensely to the success of the current administration in the state.

Edward Ubosi, the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, also described the late Mr Adeyemo as not just a speaker but also a speaking speaker.

Mr Ubosi, who spoke on behalf of Nigerian Conference of Speakers, noted several contributions of late Mr Adeyemo to the conference and Nigeria.

Earlier, Olusegun Ajanaku and Gbenga Oyekola, who spoke on behalf of the lawmakers could not hold back tears while reading their tributes to the deceased, describing the death of Mr Adeyemo as unfortunate and premature.

They said Mr Adeyemo died at a time his full potential had not been fully tapped.

Rev. Stephen Adekunle, President, Ibadan Baptist Conference at the funeral service gave a sermon entitled ‘When your life becomes history’.

Mr Adekunle stressed the need for the living to always prepare to leave “an impactful history”, in view of the inevitability of death.

Among those who attended the funeral service are the deceased’s wife, Oyeronke, Mr Ajimobi and his wife, former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Moses Adeyemo, the deputy governor of the state and wife.

Others were members of State Executive Council, members of National Assembly, members of the State Assembly, prominent political leaders and associates as well as Ibarapa people.

Speakers of Akwa-Ibom, Lagos, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Niger, Kwara, Ondo, Ogun, Delta, Osun and Ekiti states represented the delegation of Nigeria Conference of Speakers at the lying-in-state for the deceased.

(NAN)