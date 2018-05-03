Related News

The fire outbreak in Alagbon substation early Thursday morning was as a result of an explosion of a 66MVA power transformer within the 132/33kv transmission substation belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the outbreak occurred around 5:00 a.m.

Witnesses said the situation was put under control by officials of the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire Service, and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

A statement by Godwin Idemudia, spokesperson of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said the outbreak was a “minor one”.

He said the fire affected areas such as Moloney and Keffi and that the TCN and EKEDC are working to restore power to the affected areas in a matter of days.

“A combined team of engineers and technicians from both EKEDC and TCN are already on ground to ensure that the Alagbon transmission injection substation is fully back in circuit within the shortest possible time.

“Measures have already been put in place to sustain power supply to affected areas through back-feeding from alternative power source,” he said.

Read our earlier story below.

The Alagbon Injection Station in Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, was in the early hours of Thursday gutted by fire.

According to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), the fire started around 5:00 a.m.

According to the Public Relation Officer of Eko Disco, Godwin Idiemudia, the outbreak occurred after a loud bang was heard.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that emergency officials have been alerted to control the fire.