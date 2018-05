Related News

The Alagbon Injection Station in Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, was in the early hours of Thursday gutted by fire.

According to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), the fire started around 5:00 a.m.

According to the Public Relation Officer of Eko Disco, Godwin Idiemudia, the outbreak occurred after a loud bang was heard.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that emergency officials have been alerted to control the fire.

Details later…