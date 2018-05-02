Ondo FRSC Sector Commander dead

Related News

Vincent Jack, the Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Jack died on Tuesday after battling with a recurring ailment.

Antonia Oni, the spokesperson of the command, confirmed the death in a telephone interview with NAN on Wednesday in Akure.

Mrs Oni said Mr Jack’s death came as a rude shock to the command and the entire staff of the FRSC in the state.

“It is devastating news. We received it today as a rude shock. As things stand now, we can’t give details of his death yet.

“But we shall get back to you as soon as we get more details but this is just a sad news for FRSC staff in the state and beyond,” Mrs Oni said.

(NAN)