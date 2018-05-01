Two teenagers arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl

Related News

Detectives from the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two men, Abiodun Ishola (19) and Kehinde Oloyede (18), for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Obantoko area of Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday.

He said the suspects were arrested April 28, 2018 following a complaint from the victim (name withheld) who reported to the police.

He said the victim, a hairdressing apprentice, said she was going to her boss’ shop on that day, and unknown to her, there was restriction of movement due to a sanitation exercise.

He said one of the suspects, Mr Ishola, who was sitting down in front of his father’s house informed her (victim) of the restriction of movement and asked her to come and stay in their house till the exercise ended.

The victim told the police that while she was staying with Mr Ishola, he took her bag inside and when she wanted to leave, told her to go and pick the bag from inside. According to her, she did not know that he had sent for his friend, Kehinde, who later joined them.

They then both forcefully raped her, the victim said.

The police spokesman the victim’s screams attracted people who eventually rescued her.

He added that upon getting the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Obantoko Division, Veronica Osakwe, led detectives to the scene where both suspects were nabbed.

“On interrogation, they both confessed to the commission of the crime. The victim has been taken to the General Hospital for medical examination,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the two suspects be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.