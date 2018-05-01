May Day: Be wary of fifth columnists ahead 2019 – Amosun

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has warned the state workforce to be wary of ‘fifth columnists’ as the 2019 election approaches.

He said the mission of this group, whose membership he did not elaborate on, is to lead them (workers) on the path of ignominy and unnecessary confrontation with the authorities.

Mr Amosun gave the caution in his speech at the 2018 Workers Day ceremony held at Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

The governor admitted that the government is still owing substantial deductions and gratuities of the workers, but pledged that the issues will be addressed.

“Let me seize this opportunity to state that, as the electioneering is fast approaching, I urge you not to downplay the provisions of the Public Service Rule and other extant laws. As law-abiding citizens, continue to exercise your civic rights and duties in line with the provisions of constitution and purge yourselves of fifth columnists whose only mission is to lead us on the path of ignominy and unnecessary confrontation,” he said.

The governor, who is currently in the United States with President Muhammed Buhari on an official visit was represented by his deputy, Yetunde Onanuga.

He explained that his administration has never hidden the “financial fortunes as well as challenges confronting it.”

“Our administration has, as a matter of deliberate policy from inception, has striven for transparency and utmost sincerity in its relationship with workers and their leaders. The financial fortunes as well as challenges confronting Government are never hidden. We appreciate the maturity of labour leaders in their appreciation of our open-door policy and friendly disposition to workers welfare.”

He said since the inception of his administration, it has successfully built a mutual and symbiotic relationship with workers.

“We have ensured that salaries are paid against the odds of uncertain and fluctuating federal allocations. We have not neglected our senior citizens in their vulnerable years. Pensions continue to be paid without fail. All these, despite the fact that Ogun State has one of the largest work-force among the States of the Federation and probably the best salary scale,” Mr Amosun said.