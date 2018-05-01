Police Inspector dies in Ogun car crash

File photo of an Accident scene of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway
File photo of an Accident scene of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A police inspector, Azeez Ajasa, on Tuesday died in a lone accident at Adedero village on the Kobape-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Mr Akinbiyi said the officer, who was driving a white Golf 4 car with registration number EKY 631 BB lost control of the vehicle and veered into the bush, somersaulting in the process.

“The accident happened around 11:30 am. The victim was a serving police inspector attached to Mopol 16, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta,” he said.

The TRACE spokesman said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.