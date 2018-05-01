Police Inspector dies in Ogun car crash

Related News

A police inspector, Azeez Ajasa, on Tuesday died in a lone accident at Adedero village on the Kobape-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Mr Akinbiyi said the officer, who was driving a white Golf 4 car with registration number EKY 631 BB lost control of the vehicle and veered into the bush, somersaulting in the process.

“The accident happened around 11:30 am. The victim was a serving police inspector attached to Mopol 16, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta,” he said.

The TRACE spokesman said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.