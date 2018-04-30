Oyo govt fixes date for late Speaker’s burial

Related News

The Oyo State Government has announced that the late Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adesina Micheal Adeyemo, will be buried at his residence in Lanlate Area of the state on Thursday.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, said the Service of Songs for Mr Adeyemo, who died last Friday, after a brief illness, would hold on Wednesday at Oke Ado Baptist Church, Oke Ado Ibadan by 4.00 pm.

He said that there would be a Special Session and Lying in State at the House of Assembly Complex on Thursday by 8.00 am, while the burial motorcade would leave for Lanlate thereafter for the funeral service at New Garage Park, Lanlate Oyo State by 12 noon.