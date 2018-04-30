Three arrested in Ogun for attempting to steal MTN mast

Related News

The Ogun State Police Command said on Monday that it arrested three suspected vandals, who allegedly tried to steal the mast of telecommunication giant, MTN, at Ode Remo in Remo North Local Government Area of the State.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects include: Balogun Lukman(38), a resident of number 3 K&S street, Ikotun Lagos; Sunday Kayode (39) a resident of Isheri Compound Lagos and Atanda Abiodun of number 25 Egbeda/Akowonjo Road, Bakery bus-stop Lagos.‎

Mr Oyeyemi said, they(suspects) were arrested on April 27 by a police patrol team of Ishara Division. He added that the suspects came with a blue coloured Ford bus to commit the crime.

”The suspects, who came with a blue colour Ford bus with Reg. No OYO NRK 842 XA were sighted at the mast around 2.00 a.m. with the vandalised parts of the mast, which includes three heavy duty batteries and small cutters,” he said.

The police spokesman said on sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels but were pursued and arrested.

He said two suspects however escaped adding that an investigation has commenced.