Oyo declares three-day mourning over speaker’s death

The Oyo State Government has announced a three-day mourning period in honour of the speaker of the state assembly, Michael Adeyemo.

Mr Adeyemo died on Friday in Ibadan.

A statement by the government said the mourning period starts from April 30 to May 2.

The State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who gave the directive also instructed that flags be flown at half mast during the period.

The statement said the governor, who was on official assignment outside the state had to rush down to Ibadan when the news was broken to him, and headed straight to the Anatomy Department of the University of Ibadan where the late Speaker’s remains were kept.

Mr Ajimobi had a lengthy discussion with the pathologists to ascertain the likely cause of the death and whether it could have been prevented, after which he spoke with the family members and the large number of sympathizers on ground, the statement said.

Mr Ajimobi described the death as a tragic loss for him and the people of the state.

“I received the news of the untimely passage of my brother, friend and dependable political ally, with grief and utter shock, this morning (Friday).

“He was a fine gentleman and bridge builder, who was committed to the development and progress of the state. His death has left a gaping void that will be difficult to fill,” he said.

The governor expressed sadness that death had again taken away one of the brightest, dutiful and committed political leaders in the state, who had used his sagacity in piloting the affairs of the Assembly without rancour.

As the leader of the legislative arm of government, with members from different political parties, the governor said that Mr Adeyemo ensured that the relationship with the Executive was very robust.

The governor said, “He was an energetic young man that was always prepared to sacrifice his time, expertise and resources to ensure that the relationship between the Executive and Legislature did not break down at any time, no matter how thorny the issue might be. He was my bridge builder.

“Political leaders from Ibarapa zone deferred to him because of his candour, gentleness, respect and his amiable disposition to all, young and old. He was a rallying point for the Assembly leaders, who held him in high esteem because of his unassuming nature.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, honorable members of the House of Assembly, his political associates, friends and loved ones. This is a loss too sudden and tragic for me to bear. My prayer is that his very gentle soul should continue to rest in peace. I will sorely miss him.”

The speaker died early Friday morning after a sudden illness. He was aged 47.

Born into the Adeyemo family of Alaarun Compound in Lanlate, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of the State, he was the first child of the family.

He attended the IMG (Ibadan Municipal Government), Oke Ado, Ibadan for his primary education and was at Celestial Church High School, also in Oke Ado, for his secondary education.

Mr Adeyemo bagged two University degrees, first at the University of Port Harcourt in Educational Management, graduating in Second Class Upper and at the prestigious University of Ibadan, where he studied Law and graduated in 2004. He practised at the Olujinmi & Akeredolu Law Firm.

The late speaker was the vice chairman of the Nigerian Conference of Speakers and also the chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, among speakers of the states’ Houses of Assembly.

He was a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the International Bar Association. He also served in the executive committee of the Ibadan branch of the NBA as an auditor and assistant secretary.