Ondo university shut for two weeks following students’ protest

Authorities of Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, have asked students to go on a two-week break over a students’ protest on Tuesday.

Felix Akinnusi, the acting Registrar of the Institution, made the development known in a circular in Okitipupa.

Mr Akinnusi said the holiday was for the management to deliberate on some of the demands of the students during the protest which disrupted academic activities in the school.

“The Senate of OSUSTECH in an emergency meeting over students’ protest which disrupted academic activities directed all students to go on a two-week break.

“The two weeks break, which took effect from April 24 to May 6, is to allow the management to take a critical look into some of the demands of the students,” he said.

The students had protested over an increase in their tuition fees from N70,000 to N250,000.

The students also protested over increment of departmental fees, unofficial fees, bad lecture halls, among others.