Hausa-Yoruba clash: Ondo police go after perpetrators

A major crisis between the Hausa community and youth of Akure in the Ondo State capital, has been quelled by the combined efforts of the police, army and the State Security Service, after an initial free for all on Sunday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that some persons sustained varying degrees of injuries while a house and some vehicles were torched at Sabo area of Akure.

Trouble reportedly started when some persons suspected to be Hausa attempted to stop a procession of the Egungun masquerades and its traditional worshipers, who were engaged in their annual festival, despite several days of announcements by the adherents that the masquerades would be passing the street.

The masquerades reportedly flogged the Hausa men blocking the way, and there was a retaliation, resulting in a bloody fight between the two groups.

Although the security had taken control of the area and peace appeared to have returned, perpetrators of the damage are presently on the run.

Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the police commissioner had set up a “high-powered committee” to investigate the crisis.

He said the police had gone after those who perpetrated the mayhem, with a view to arrest them and bring them account for their deeds.

“By the time the police arrived, those who perpetrated the crisis had already left the scene,” Mr Joseph said.

“So, we have launched a manhunt to ensure that those who perpetrated the trouble are arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju, has set up a high-powered investigative committee to look into the remove and immediate causes of the crisis.”

He said the committee had started work and would brief the police commissioner once its work was concluded.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akuredolu, and the Deji of Akure, Ogunlade Aladelusi, have appealed for calm, calling on the Hausa and the Yoruba communities to embrace peace.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, while inspecting the scene of the clash at Sabo-Odojoka, appealed to the leaders of the Hausa community and the Elijoka, Taiwo Afolabi, to urge their people to maintain peace .

The Deji of Akure, in the company of his high chiefs, also called for calm, warning the two groups to desist from making further trouble.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Army 32 Artillery Brigade in Akure, Ojo Adenegan, said the army had deployed its officials to the scene on Sunday as part of a collaborative effort to forestall an escalation of the crisis.

According to him, there is synergy among all the security agencies in Ondo State, in order to strengthen the security of life and property.