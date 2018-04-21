NUJ confers humanitarian award on Oluwo, Akanbi

Related News

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, Osun State Chapter, on Friday honoured the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, for his humanitarian activities since he assumed the stool two years ago.

The Evergreen Award for Humanitarian Services was presented to the monarch at an event attended by the Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Philippine, Yemi Farounbi, was also honoured at the ceremony held at the Atlantis Event Centre, Osogbo.

Justifying the conferment of the award, the Chairman of the Union, Biodun Olalere, said the conduct of the monarch had been characterised by service to humanity and the progress of he Nigerian nation.

“Oba Akanbi singlehandedly facilitated the rehabilitation of Iwo-Osogbo road. The long abandoned road is motorable today with the efforts of the monarch. Not quite long, Oluwo also launched a touch on Iwo -Ibadan express way,” explained Mr Olaleye.

“Just within two years on the throne, medical equipment valued at N1.5billion was imported for distribution to State Hospitals.

“50 laptops each making the total of 100 laptops were donated to the duo of Osun State University and Bowen University by the Oluwo.”

He also mentioned the monarch’s care for the poor and needy as some of the qualities that earned him the award.

The award event was the high point of the NUJ Press Week, which featured soccer competition, lecture other activities.