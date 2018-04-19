Robbers attack Ekiti bank, kill police guard

Related News

Armed robbers on Thursday raided a bank at Ifaki, in Ido-Osi Local Government Area of the Ekiti State.

The country is yet to recover from the Offa bank robbery which witnessed the killing of innocent civilians and police officers alike.

On Thursday, people scampered for safety as the robbers shot and killed a policeman on duty with another officer sustaining bullet wounds.

An eyewitness said the robbers struck at about 4 p.m. shortly after the bank had closed for the day.

He said the armed robbers’ rapid shooting was apparently from their inability to gain entrance into the banking hall.

They, however, shattered the front glass covering with bullets and attacked the ATM point, destroying the machine in the operation which lasted for about 30 minutes.

“It was a terrible experience for us in Ifaki today. The neighbourhood where the bank is located became a war zone with endless gun shots fired by the robbers,” the eyewitness said.‎

“Although they didn’t succeed in entering the bank, they killed one mopol and his colleague who was also shot was taken to the hospital.

“They shattered the glasses used to decorate the front of the bank and they destroyed the ATM Point.

“Although the robbers had left but there is still panic in the town.”

The Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, confirmed the incident, but refused to give

details.

“I cannot give you details on the incident now because we are in a meeting. We will give full details in due course,” Mr Chafe said.

The attack is coming two weeks after armed robbers attacked banks and a police station in Offa, Kwara State, leaving at least 17 people dead.