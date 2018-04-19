Ekiti REC alleges threat to life

Related News

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti State, Abdulganiyu Raji, on Thursday alleged a threat to his life by unknown persons.

The INEC boss, who spoke at a stakeholders’ forum held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, ahead of the July 14 governorship election in the state, said he had been receiving strange calls from people threatening him if he fails to succumb to their bidding.

He appealed to all security agencies in the state to come to the aid of the commission by providing security for INEC officials as well as the over 10,000 corps members to be deployed for the conduct of the election.

The INEC boss also said no fewer than 23 political parties had formally notified the commission of their primaries.

Meanwhile, the police have warned political parties and aspirants participating in the election against embarking on campaigns without first seeking clearance.

Outgoing Commissioner of Police, Abdulahi Chafe, said all parties and their aspirants must also obtain clearance before embarking on any procession.

He said this was without prejudice to the need for cooperation with other agencies.

According to him, other security agencies are also to enforce the laws guiding such rallies and processions, particularly those specified in sections 94, 95 and 96 of the Electoral Act 2010 which forbid certain conduct at political rallies, procession and campaigns.

He said the police and other security agencies have a duty to arrest erring persons and bring them to justice.

The police boss also announced that he would be retiring from service on May 5, adding that a new commissioner would be deployed to the state.

He further said the command was adequately prepared for the election and would ensure security of life and property.

